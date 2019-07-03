Busy roads & busy air space this Independence day

It’s expected that the roads will be busy with many people traveling for the July Fourth holiday, but air space near the Magic City is also expected to be a bit busier this week.

The tower manager at air traffic control says the airport did bring in two additional flights to accommodate the holiday travel.



Plus, controllers are keeping their eyes out for private planes coming into Minot for the Spirit of the Plains Airshow happening ON Independence Day.



On that day, controllers will also be communicating with the Air Boss of the show, facilitating when the performers can take flight.

The tower manager says the amount of planes in the surrounding air space is expected to double.



“This is a VFR tower, we do not have radar here, so everything is truly out the window, looking for airplanes,” the tower manager said. “We’ll have 5 or 6 aircraft call at once in the ground or in the air or a combination of both, and it can get rather complex for our air space. You go from doing nothing to being very busy in the drop of a hat, literally.”



She said it won’t be the busiest airport in the country, by any means. But, double the amount of aircrafts – without radar – is a pretty big change.

