Caffe Aroma closing but opens to a new adventure

What started as a coffee shop will now change into a clothing boutique.

Caffe Aroma has been around since the 90s. However, the current owner Tina Wetzel took over and rebranded it four years ago. Since then she said she’s seen it transform into more of a catering business. So, she will continue to run that from the back of the store and the front of the store will change into a boutique called Unbranded Element.

Tina said it’s a combined effort with some community partners and is excited to bring something new and different to downtown Bismarck.

She originally started the store with her friend, Emily Burrows, in the Logan building on 3rd Street and Broadway. She later moved to 4th Street and Broadway, where she’s been for the last three years.

Emily took more of a backseat to the business when she gave birth to her child last year. Since January 2019, Tina has been running Caffe Aroma solo and only turning to Emily when she needs “rescuing.”

Tina is a huge fan of the “Shop Local” mantra so she is welcoming a few local businesses such as Stella’s to help out with the new boutique decor. She will also have accessories from local vendors and much more at Unbranded Element as well as clothing for all sizes at a reasonable price.

Because of her collaborative spirit, she is partnering with her friend Jaime Miller, a previous online boutique owner to help run the shop while she focuses on the catering side.

Despite the coffee shop closing, Caffe Aroma Catering will always be open for business. They do everything from box lunches for local athletes to big weddings. Tina loves the food side of the business and said she really was never a huge fan of making coffee but she kept doing it because she loves her customers so much.

Caffe Aroma will close its doors on October 11th, but the catering will continue. Unbranded Element’s grand opening is set for November 2.