Canine Stars will be making an appearance at the Bismarck Larks games

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show is a traveling entertainment group where dogs perform high jumps, frisbee tosses, deep dives and more.

This is the second year they have performed at the Larks’ games, and all of these dogs are rescued and adopted.

They will perform three times between different innings. Plus, there is a 15-minute final performance at the end of the game. Organizers say these dogs are a big hit with the fans.

“We bring out several entertainment acts throughout the season and since this is our dog days of summer theme, everyone is welcomed to bring their dogs out. So, we wanted to have something that was fitting with the theme so that is why we bring out the canines,” said Matthew Wurnig, Director of Fun and Community Impact.

Canines stars will be performing until Monday.