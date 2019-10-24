Cardiac Awareness Month Raises Attention to Learn CPR

MINOT — According to the American Heart Association, in one year alone, 475,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest, but learning CPR and other First Aid tips could help to prolong the lives of you and your loved ones.

For someone who experiences cardiac arrest, their chances of survival lower by 10% for each minute they’re not treated.

But something as simple as taking a CPR class could mean the difference.

“First aid then the CPR every family should know it, every family should know it,” said Lenny Brewer, Owner Dakota Safety Strategies.

“The most important thing with CPR is getting it done soon. Advanced recognition that CPR is needed as quickly as possible. That’s what will really go towards saving that persons life,” said Carter Gage, Advanced EMT.

Seventy percent of cardiac arrest happens outside the home during the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, leaving us as a community to be there for each other and to be skilled and confident to act during an emergency — which could be the difference between life and death.

“So you’re always in a group of people and you always have the potential of somebody maybe going into cardiac arrest. So to be able to help, would be one of the greatest feelings you could get. Knowing you could help that person and comfortable doing it,” Brewer said.

Although taking a class is beneficial, access can be another hurdle.

The American Red Cross First Aid offers many apps that you can use to learn everything there is to be taught.

“CPR is really important, but again it should be the whole thing. The first aid. We’re going into winter, so a part of that first aid app training is teaching you how to treat for frostbite or during the summer months how to treat heat illnesses,” Brewer said

And even if you don’t wear a badge or completely remember all of the steps for CPR, you can still save a life

“Even hands-only CPR is more effective than nothing. If you’re not comfortable doing respiratory breaths, or you’re not trained to do respi-breaths, hands-only CPR — the dispatchers will talk you through it, but hands-only CPR will do,” Gage said

Dakota Safety Strategies offers classes for first aid and CPR every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.