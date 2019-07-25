Carnival rides for everyone at the fair

No matter if you’re young or old, there is ‘something’ for you to enjoy at the fair.

We talked to the state fair office manager and she says with Crabtree Amusements being here for the first time, they wanted to make sure there was fun for the entire family.

“We brought a lot of rides for small children that are not so scary that gives them that opportunity to start to experience and have fun. They just like to laugh and have a good time. We have a lot of rides for teenagers, you know they like that more scary theme. The dumping upside down and the whirling around real fast. And of course we have family rides. Rides that mom and dad can ride with their kids.” says Sarah Bertozzi.