Carnival Safety

Here on the fairgrounds, the midway got rolling at Noon today and there’s a new company in charge of all the rides. Fair-goers we spoke to say safety is their main concern.

“Everyday they have to go through and do an inspection report of the ride, which they submit to my office and we review the ride and see what we might need to know,” said Sarah Bertozzi, Crabtree Amusements Inc.

Crabtree Amusements is an all-year carnival. The people working are assigned to the same ride every single week, so they can tell if something is wrong.

“They’re very aware of the sounds of the movement and everything, and they’re constantly watching,” Bertozzi said.

Thousands of people will hop on these rides over the next week. Three parents we spoke to say they’re kids will go on rides, but they’re still worried about their safety.

“Always, especially what you see on the news about rides breaking down and kids falling out for sure,” said Kansas resident, Jeanine Shields.

“Because I’ve got a 13-year-old little girl that I care about and I don’t want anything bad happening to, which is why she probably won’t be going on the swings this year,” said Kathy Hellman, carnival-goer.

“I have two little girls that are 2 and 5 years old, and if we’re going to come here and have fun I just expect everything is going to be safe for us,” said Kellan Zietz, carnival-goer.

The daily inspections help keep fair-goers safe…and that’s a good thing.

“Because safety is the primary importance over everything,” Bertozzi added.

There are rides for young kids and any thrill-seeking adults.