Carson Wentz recently shared on Instagram that he and his wife will be expecting their first child.

The Bismarck native and Century High School graduate stated, “So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake! 🙌🏻 What a blessing this child already is and will continue to be to my wife and I. Family is always the most important and we are so thankful for the family of 6 the Lord has blessed us with! Happy Thanksgiving everybody!”