Carson Wentz surprises lifelong Eagles fan, Iraq War veteran with Zoom call

An NFL star from Bismarck made a veteran’s day recently.

Lisa Crutch is an Iraq War veteran, a wounded warrior and a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan.

So the NFL surprised Crutch with a Zoom call from her favorite player: Carson Wentz.

Wentz: “Hello, Lisa! How are you?”

Crutch: “Hi!”

Wentz: “We just wanted to say thank you for your service, not only when you were in the Army, but also what you’re doing in the Wounded Warrior Project. Some people call us as athletes heroes, but I don’t like when people say that because it’s people like you that are willing to really sacrifice and give of themselves in a real way that are the real heroes.”

Crutch: “Thank you. Oh my gosh, this was the biggest surprise. My favorite quarterback! Oh my gosh!”

Wentz: “Thank you so much, and God bless.”

“Carson Wentz is my favorite player, hands down. Fly Eagles Fly. That’s my favorite player,” Crutch said.

Wentz is in his fifth season in the NFL. He surprised Crutch in honor of the NFL’s Salute to Service campaign.