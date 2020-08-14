Census workers can’t share your information with other federal agencies

It’s the easiest $20,000 you’ll ever make for the sake of your city and state. That’s what state census office manager Kevin Iverson says.

Iverson explains completing the census determines the number of federal dollars that are put in your area.

But he also says, some people are afraid to answer truthfully because they fear their information will be shared with law enforcement, for example, if you or someone at your home is a convicted felon.

However, census workers cannot share that with any other federal agency.

“Every census bureau employee takes an oath for life not to disclose any information. And subjects themselves to a prison sentence of five years or a $250,000 fine or both. It is that serious in terms of how they treat this data,” Iverson said.

Iverson says there aren’t any questions about occupation or finances.

But some of them are about your age, race, sex and relationship to other household members.

