The Century Patriots girls’ golf team leads by eight strokes after Round 1 of the Class A Girls State Golf Tournament on Sept. 30.

As a team, the defending state champs shot +44. Williston is in second with a +52.

On the individual side, Century’s Leah Herbel leads after the first round. Leah shot +5. Her sister, Hannah, the defending individual medalist, is tied for second with a +7.

The final round of the State tournament is tomorrow.