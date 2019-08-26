Century Patriots like the team they see at camp

The Century Patriots are a team looking for a better ending to their season this year.

Losing at the last minute could have a lasting impact, but with a team of returners, the mood at practice is that they’ve moved on. Of course with a mix of old and new faces, the Patriots are excited to get going on the field this week.

“Defense wise, we got a lot of returners,” says Quarterback Cade Feeney. “So defense wise, we’ve been working one on ones and coverage. So we have a lot of returners, so that’s going to help.”

“So far so good,” Head Coach Ron Wingenbach says. “We brought back a lot of kids with a lot of experience so if this was the year for that to happen, it was this year, and we’ll get through it.”

Century goes back to city that heartbreak happened this Friday, when they face a tough Fargo Davies team.