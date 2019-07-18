Change to tail-end of parade

The North Dakota State Fair parade is just two days away, and there’s an important change to the parade route that organizers say will make for much better traffic flow.



The route change will have the biggest impact on people and floats in the parade.

The parade route will start and travel where it always does, beginning on the corner of Broadway and Burdick and traveling east on Burdick up to the fairground entrance.



The difference in this year’s route will be at the gate just north of the Commercial II building.

In years past, the parade would end there while still on the fairgrounds, clogging up the path for the rest of the floats to come through and causing a mess for people entering the fair this way as well.



Now, floats will exit through that gate, rather than stop right before it.



It will travel east down 4th Avenue, taking a right onto 27th Street and left shortly after to go east where 4th Ave continues.

There will be additional parking east of the Wilbur Ellis Building



There are 215 floats expected to travel through here, and the parade committee chairman said this change will make a big difference.



If you’d like to get a float in at the last minute, you can still do that!



Just go to the end of the line on South Broadway on Saturday morning, you can pay right there and the parade committee will get you in.

Be sure to bring five copies of narration to give to all announcers.











