Changes to come to Minot water supply

The 2018 Water Quality Report came out for most of the state and the City of Minot is planning to make changes to where their water comes from.

Since the 1990’s the city has been apart of a water supply project called NAWS.

After years of litigation, Minot has started to design the remaining pieces to supply water from Lake Sakakawea, rather than its current supplier.

“There is a huge reservoir of water 55 miles south of us and we don’t have to worry about declining capacity. Probably from a quality stand point, its softer water, it has a few less dissolved solids, so you know maybe some water staining or things of that nature would be less with Lake Sakakawea water.” says Jason Sorenson, from Public Works.

Sorenson says they expect the project to be completed within the next 5 years.