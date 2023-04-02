Nivon Hayes came off a stellar 2022 season finishing the year at the top of the podium in the FARGODOME.

And this year saying that Nivon felt pressure to win again is an understatement

“You know throughout the entire season I was feeling pretty pressured, like oh I have to got to win it again, I got to win it a second time but then I did win it a second time and I was so excited I was like, yes I won it a second time, I’ve made everyone proud and now I can finally rest.” said Hayes.

The FARGODOME can be a very intimidating venue for those who have never wrestled in front of that many people before and Nivon says the second time around was a lot easier having experienced the energetic environment of the FARGODOME.

“Well it’s kind of tough, you have to tune out like the people cheering, you’re parents obviously yelling go Nivon you can do this, and the opposing team yelling you just kind of have to zone in on your coach and what you’re thinking because if you don’t listen to your coach, you’re not going to do well,” stated Hayes.

“Yes I felt much more at ease, like I’ve already been in the FARGODOME a couple of times before that so like I was kind of used to all the lights and the people cheering and whatnot and yelling, so I was kind of used to that already,” added Hayes

Climbing to the top of the mountain is not an easy path, in order to better his wrestling Nivon joined a junior dual team that competed against top wrestlers from around the country, all so he could improve his game on the mat.

“Well during the off-season last summer I went to join the junior dual team and we went done to Oklahoma for nationals and they kind of taught me a bit more of wrestling techniques, you know, how to make a plan and stick to your moves and be confident with your moves. Don’t go for a move and back out but go through it even if it is bad, just sick with it,” said Hayes.

While Nivon was on the junior dual team he faced some of the best wrestlers this country has to offer and he believes competing against opponents like them helped him mature into the wrestler he is today.

“That was pretty nerve-wracking especially for my second year of wrestling, I was like, I don’t think I’m going to be good enough for this and everyone here is like a 3-time, 4-time, 5-time state champ and I’m just walking in with one and at first I was scared but then I actually like hey these guys are pretty nice and I wasn’t as bad as I thought and I actually did pretty well at nationals too,” stated Hayes.

Hayes he wrestled for about an even record at nationals and he feels team North Dakota definitely opened up the eyes of the wrestling world.

Only one wrestler each year gets to end their season at the top of the podium and for Nivon this season was his last ride.

“It feels amazing I can leave this school knowing that people will look up on that board back there and be like, I know that guy, he was a pretty chill dude,” Hayes added.

As hard as it maybe to believe this 2-time state champion, wrestled the final match of his entire career but his goals are still shooting for the skies.

“I did just recently get accepted into UND’s commercial aviation so I’m going to go into commercial aviation and join the ROTC or the Air National Guard,” said Hayes.

“Well when I was younger I used to go onto planes a lot and I was like, these things are kind of cool and then I found out my grandpa was also in the Air Force too, so I was like well if he was in the Air Force and he enjoyed this pretty well, I might as well join it too, added Hayes.

As for his legacy, Nivon just wants to be remembered as a stand up guy.

“I guess I would want people to remember me as like a nice guy, pretty funny, pretty laid back, would take things seriously when it’s time to take the seriously but knows how to work hard and then obviously play hard afterwards,” Hayes said.