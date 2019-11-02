CHI St. Alexius: Steps Across America

WILLISTON — According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 5 school-age children, and people 6 to 19 years in the U.S. have obesity.

CHI St. Alexius in Williston has partnered with Bakken Elementary and Trinity Christian School to kick off their campaign — Steps Across America — which is aimed at motivating kids to be more active. The idea started when CHI Pediatrician Joseph Stonehocker and Foundation Coordinator Malia Colby noticed a trend.

“The interesting part of it is like Malia was saying is, we found a trend and I think that it’s a trend that is not just here in Williston. It’s probably everywhere. If you start to see, you look across America, and I recently came from Texas two years ago, but you see an increase in kids, in that age group from 10 to 12 and 13 where they’re a little overweight,” said Stonehocker.

Students are challenged to record as many steps as they can within 40 days and to begin this before the winter months was intentional.

“Starting this during the winter months right when it’s starting to get colder was absolutely very intentional. We landed this right before Halloween and just after Thanksgiving to get kids kind of through that hump in terms of — like Joe said — a lot of the food and habitual times that are low in physical activities for kids,” said Colby.

The goal was not to only destroy unhealthy trends in children, but to also do it in a fun and exciting way.

“The kids are excited, he kids have been fired up about it. I know this is our first week so I know they’re excited about the idea of the competition piece of it and getting that free day at the Arc, obviously, they’re very excited about that opportunity,” said Jeremy Mehlhoff, Bakken Elementary Principle.

Students who track the most steps in 40 Days will be rewarded a full, free-day at the Williston Parks and Recreation District.

Stonehocker and Colby want to continue finding ways to make healthy living as fun and engaging as possible.