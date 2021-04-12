CHI St. Alexius to open Williston walk-in clinic for everyday medical needs

CHI Saint Alexius Health in Williston is opening a new clinic for the everyday hiccups and bruises.

Last year at the height of the pandemic, the original walk-in clinic was transformed into a respiratory clinic to care for patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Starting April 19th, a new clinic will open for any quick attention problems like sore throats, cuts, and minor aches.

It will operate as both a walk-in and appointment style clinic and will be located at door 9 of the CHI hospital grounds.

Nurse practitioner Anna Wolf says, “We’re here to serve people, because we know that they have busy schedules and there’s no time to waiting hours on end for some simple fixes.”

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.