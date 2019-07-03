Child Car Seat safety inspections provided by First District Health Unit

Protecting your most precious cargo is the goal of the child safety seat project hosted by the First District Health Unit.

Parents can stop by a Ryan’s Dealership in Minot, where certified car seat technicians will be on hand to install car seats and perform safety checks.

“Car seats actually have en expiration date. If you can’t find an expiration date, it’s 7 years from the date of manufacture. Another thing is if you car seat is in an accident with or without the child in the car seat it needs to be replaced after the accident”

For more times and locations for the safety checks, CLICK HERE.