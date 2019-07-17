Chlorine can’t kill this parasite found in pools

Few things feel better than jumping in a cold pool on a hot day, but there might be something lurking in the water that you can’t see.

Cryptosporidium or “crypto” for short is a parasite. It lives in the intestines of infected people and animals. Crypto can be introduced into pools and ponds through human waste. And chlorine can’t kill it.

“This parasite has a protective outer shell, which can allow it to live outside of the body in the environment and it can make it very resistant to chlorine and chlorine disinfectants,” said Linda Larson, Field Epidemiologist, FDHU.

People get sick from swallowing the parasite, eating contaminated food or having close contact with other infected people or animals. Symptoms like watery diarrhea and stomach cramps are what you should look out for.

And they might not show up right away…

“As early as two days after you get exposed to this parasite or to the eggs of this parasite. You may actually have symptoms up to 80 days after you’ve been exposed. But typically, it’s anywhere from 7-10 days after exposure,” Casmiar Nwaigwe, infectious disease specialist, Trinity hospital.

So, what should you do if you are infected?

“Drink a lot of fluids, get some rest and try not to pass it onto other household members,” Nwaigwe added.

There is something else you should avoid.

“Anyone that is infected with cryptosporidiosis should not be in any recreational swimming pool for at least two weeks after diarrhea has stopped,” Larson said.

First District Health Unit does water tests in seven counties. It tests for E. Coli because it is difficult to test for crypto.

“Organisms like E. Coli, when you have them in swimming pools, they’re killed at the level of chlorine that’s in those pools in a minute or less, easily. But cryptosporidium at that same level will survive for 3.5 days,” said Jayme Calavera, environmental health practitioner, FDHU.

According to the North Dakota epidemiology report, there were 43 cases of crypto in 2017.