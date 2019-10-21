Chronic Wasting Disease Found in McKenzie County

According to North Dakota Game and Fish Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been confirmed in McKenzie County, an area where CWD had not previously been found.

Two mule deer taken in September of this year tested positive for the disease. One was taken during archery season from deer gun unit 4B in McKenzie County, marking the first detection of CWD in the Badlands.

“This is an iconic place to hunt big game where people travel to from across the state,” Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian said.

“By no means does this first detection spell doom for hunting in this area, as long as we are proactive in trying to keep infection rates from climbing. We also need to reduce the chance of CWD spreading to new areas.”

Game and Fish says they recommend hunters in 4B submit their deer for testing and avoid transporting high-risk carcass parts, like the brain and spinal column, outside of unit 4B.

“If you do hunt in an area where CWD is then summit that animals to be tested and if it comes up positive don’t eat the meat. There has never been a case of someone getting sick from eating a CWD infected animal,” said Bahnson.

The other CWD infected deer was found in unit 3A1 in Divide County. CWD Was first detected in that unit in the fall of 2018.

Game and Fish will review its CWD management strategy after the deer rifle season and will consider making revisions for next season.

More information on CWD, including transportation regulations, can be found by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov/cwd.