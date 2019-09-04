Live Now
City Hall may be changing addresses

City officials in Minot are thinking about changing their address.

The current city hall is running out of space. With a $3.75 million grant in hand, the City of Minot is looking at options to relocate.

But in order to use those National Disaster Resilience dollars, the new city hall can’t be built new. It would have to be moved to a building that already exists and can be fixed up.

City Manager Tom Barry says they are weighing their options because what they have now just isn’t working.

“We have staff doubled up in multiple offices. We have staff working out of closets, storage closets. We have copiers that have been located in hallways and waiting room areas. We have storage and filing cabinets along the hallways, creating obstructions in those hallways,” said Barry.

They could build new, but would lose out on the federal funds. The city has until September of 2022 to use the money allocated for the project.

