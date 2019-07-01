City of Minot cannot move to next phase of gathering space until purchasing negotiations are final

The city of Minot is looking to create a “gathering place” downtown, but plans are not moving as fast as expected.

In 2016 Minot won a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Of the many parts to that 76-million-dollar grant is the creation of a gathering place for the city.

“What we proposed to HUD was that we would take a, as close to a 2-acre area in our downtown and create a gathering space. Not necessarily a park, but a gathering space that could help foster economical resiliency within the community.” says Mayor Sipma.

There are 6 million dollars dedicated to the project, with 2.5 million of that set aside to acquire the land.

“We’re going to have demolition cost. Were going to have cost for actually developing the site in it of it self. The main guidelines we do have to follow with HUD though, is there parameters of what we can offer the people within the site.” says Sipma.

The owner of Bloms Lockers Plant says he owns about a quarter of an acre of the site that the city wants to purchase.

“We’ve got the alley down here. I own the alley and the locker plant. It a pretty good size building and they’re looking to purchase it.” says Keith Bloms.

Bloms says he thinks the project is a good idea, but he will only sell for a reasonable price.

“They’re looking to purchase it and right now the tax value that came out is higher than the offer they made. So we’re in the process of trying to negotiate and find out what it’s worth.” adds Bloms.

The mayor tells us that this is an all or nothing deal, and if one of the six landowners decides not to sell. The city will move on to an alternate site.

He adds, “I’m still hopeful that we can work through processing that this was the primary site selected that we can come to an agreement with all the different property owners.”

The city has set an August 31st deadline to work out the land purchases or else get started on a different site.

Once a site is confirmed for the project, the Mayor says the city has until September of 2022 to complete it in order to receive the federal funds.