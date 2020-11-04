City of Minot, First District Health Unit see spike in COVID-19 cases among employees

COVID-19 cases are surging across the state and officials in Minot say it’s not different there.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, Lisa Clute from First District Health unit reported that 11 FDHU employees are COVID-19 positive or are quarantining. Acting City Manager David Lakefield said as of Monday, about 9% of the city’s workforce is being impacted by the virus as well.

“We have 16 employees that are COVID positive. 36 that are either close contacts or quarantining for some reason. We have nine that are working remotely and a dozen that are sick, and sick meaning that they are not feeling well but don’t have a COVID diagnosis yet,” said Lakefield.

The city will have weekly updates on coronavirus cases among employees.