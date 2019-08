On Day 2 of the Class B State Legion Tournament, the Hettinger Bears through a combined no-hitter on Aug. 1 in Hazen.

Hettinger played the first game of the day and got a great pitching performance from Warrick Dilse, who went four and two-thirds innings. Jacob Heztel finished the game off. Hettinger won, 10-0, in six.

In the other elimination contest, the host team Hazen was able to fend off Surrey to advance to Friday. Hazen won, 2-0.