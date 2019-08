Here’s something that might make you feel ancient…

Kindergarteners will graduate in 2032. Schools in Minot handed out shirts to kids with the graduation date on it.

We spoke to two students at Washington Elementary who are excited to start school.

“Friends and I love to read. And it’s called Mo Willems book,” said kindergartener Ellory Schmidt. “There are all sorts of them. I love Mo Willems books.”

“Because I get to see my teacher,” said kindergartener Kenlee Christians.