Clearing the smoke about hemp flowers

Over the last few years, hemp has gone mainstream. You might even see it on the shelves of your local grocery stores or doctor’s office.

But the hemp industry has developed into a market that is still closely related to the cannabis industry. This is why there’s likely to be some confusion among the public and law enforcement related to possessing raw hemp flowers.

“The difference is that you have the cannabis species and you have two different varieties.

You have marijuana which is high in THC and low in CBD. Hemp, on the other hand, is high in CBD and low in THC,” said Timothy Frey, Co-Owner of Ignite Dispensary.

It all comes down to this: marijuana can get you “high,” while hemp can’t.

Since hemp production was legalized in the 2018 federal farm bill, smokable hemp flowers have become more prevalent. It’s used the same way as marijuana, but without the “high.” Hemp supporters claim the benefits are numerous, making it a popular product to promote wellness.

“People that want the medicinal properties of the cannabis plant without the psychoactive effect, hemp is a great solution. I’ve got a 70-year-old couple they’ve been able to get off of their opioid pain medication. I’ve helped multiple veterans with PTSD and people with addiction problems and chronic pain,” said Frey.

Since raw hemp and marijuana look very similar, it’s easy to confuse the two plants. If you have some hemp on you and you’re stopped by police, you’ll probably have some explaining to do.

“To my knowledge, the patrol hasn’t come across any confusion as far as hemp and cannabis. I’m sure it’s gonna happen. Those people buying those hemp products, especially the raw plants, they’re gonna have to explain it to that officer,” said SGT. Mike Bolme, Investigations Section Supervisor at the Bismarck Police Department.

But it is legal, as long as the THC level is 0.30 percent or lower. Again, that’s thanks to the most recent farm bill. And since hemp is now legal, law enforcement says they’ll need to get better at telling the difference between raw hemp and marijuana.

“We may go through some growing pains here where we have to seize the stuff, send it off to the lab to get it tested and then if it’s not prohibited then we can give it back to them,” said Bolme.

Bolme said he’s not aware of anyone in Bismarck having been arrested for having hemp that was mistakenly identified as marijuana.