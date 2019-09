Today: Cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 70s. Westerly wind will stay breezy at 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. A few scattered showers will move through most of northern ND later this afternoon.

Tonight: Lows will drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s. A few scattered showers with westerly wind staying strong at 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers with a partly sunny sky. Highs will stay cold in the 50s .