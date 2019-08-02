Today, local law enforcement took time to grab a cup of joe with members in the community.

Starbucks, the Minot PD and Sheriff’s Department all teamed up to put on “Coffee with a Cop”.

People young and old came out to talk to officers about proper procedures or even ask them about their uniforms.

One person says events like this need to happen more often so that people can see things from both sides.

“It’s not as scary to be around them if you see them in public.

It kind of makes you think like they’re just normal people too.

They just have another job trying to protect the city”

The Minot PD and Sheriff’s Department both say they had a great turn out and they love to interact with the people that they serve.