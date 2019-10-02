Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast

Today: Overcast with increasing rain and snow. Some areas will see cold rain, while others will see a mix and possibly all snow. Light snow accumulation of around 1″-2″ is possible in some grassy areas. Very cold daytime highs in the 30s and 40s with a light northeasterly/easterly wind.

Tonight: Rain and snow showers exit to the east with a drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Frost is possible throughout the morning as we start off cloudy. A few rain/snow showers could linger in the early morning hours. Otherwise, a general decrease in cloud cover will bring some afternoon sun. Highs will return to the 40s and 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny, warmer, and windy. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s with southeasterly wind increasing to 10-20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

