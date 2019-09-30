Cold & Soggy With A Warm-Up On The Horizon

Today: Overcast and rainy. Cold daytime highs will stay in the 40s and 50s. An additional .25″ to .50″ of rain is possible. Northerly wind will stay breezy at 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing rain chances with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to the 30s. Patchy frost is a possibility. NW wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tuesday: A 20% chance for a stray rain or snow shower. Cold daytime highs in the 40s with north wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: A chance for morning snow with rain throughout the day. Daytime highs stay cold in the 40s with a light easterly wind.