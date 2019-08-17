College Football: Little taking on leadership role for U-Mary

One UMary Maurader and local standout Luke Little is stepping into a leadership role.

The wide receiver is entering his junior year. Last year, Little led the team in many receiving categories. He caught 40 passes for over 650 yards and four touchdowns.

This season, Little sees himself taking more of a leadership role during practice and on the playing field.

“I want to do everything to help the guys out,” says Junior Luke Little. “Show them the right way to go, help build a culture, and I think naturally as you become an upperclassman, it’s your duty to take more of a leadership role. So I’m definitely looking to step into that this year.”

The first time we will see Luke and the Marauders in action is Thursday, Sept. 5 when they host St. Could State…