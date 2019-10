WDAY (Fargo,ND) — One of the few sporting events to play on Saturday in North Dakota was the NDSU homecoming game between the Bison and Northern Iowa.

The game stayed close, as the Bison clung to an 18-14 lead at the half, including a turnover that lead to a Panthers’ score.

North Dakota State scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to roll 46-14 to stay perfect on the season.

KIFI/KIDK (Idaho Falls, ID) — Elsewhere, North Dakota had a tough day on the road, losing to Idaho State 55-20.