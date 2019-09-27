College Football: U-Mary coach says defense needs to create turnovers

The University of Mary football team is still searching for their first win of the season.

Last week, U-Mary had arguably the best outing of the season against Minot State. The Maruaders fell 34-29.

Despite the loss, there were several positives to take away from the performance. On offense, the Mauraders rushed for over 250 yards and passed for over 200 yards. So the offense is improving.

As U-Mary gets ready for this week, the defense needs to create turnovers.

“Overall,” Bagnell said, “[they have the] technique and being in the right place. Now, they have to make the play. A big thing for our guys is we need to create turnovers and we need to get two or three this week.”

U-Mary has not created a turnover this season. They travel to MSU-Moorhead. The game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. tomorrow