The University of Mary football team lost its first game of the 2019 campaign. The Marauders faced St. Cloud State at the Community Bowl on Sept. 5.

U-Mary trailed 14-0 after the first quarter.

U-Mary got on the board in the third quarter, but the Marauders would go on to lose this contest, 35-12.

The next time the Marauders hit the field will be next Thursday on the road against Bemidji State.