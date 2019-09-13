College Hockey: U-Mary confident in new goalie as second season approaches

Tomorrow the University of Mary hockey team will play embark upon their second season ever.

The Marauders had an amazing first season. They finished with a record of 39-6-2. They also had a couple of players that received awards from the ACHA. One is returning defensemen Marshall Tschida, he was named to the ACHA All-West Region team. The other is goaltender Aaron Nelson, he was named ACHA All-West Region Player of the Year. He was also named an All-American. Nelson is now an assistant and Lance Knudson takes over.

“Sitting right behind him was Lance Knudson on our roster,” head coach Daniel Huntley said. “No. 1 on our roster. He was 18-0-1. He didn’t lose a game last year. So when they say where are we with our goaltending, I say ‘Look at the stats.’ Goals against: Lance was better. Save percentage: They were right even with each other.”

The Marauders start the second season tomorrow when they host North Dakota State at the Starion Sports complex.

