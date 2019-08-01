College students give special needs kids the gift of mobility

University of Mary students teamed up today to make cars for special needs kids.

The engineering students and physical therapy department combined their skills to help.

With the help of a 2 thousand dollar donation from Kupper Subaru, students created custom-made, tricked out and fully mobile cars.

Thanks to the project…five area children became more mobile. This was part of a service-learning assignment and the national Go Baby Go program.

“Well myself personally, I really wanna do pediatric therapy and so choosing this project what kind of, I don’t know, an easy guess for me since I wanted to work with the kids,” said Rebekah Horgan/Physical Therapy student at UMary.

The U Mary students allowed local pediatric therapists to chose the recipients.

