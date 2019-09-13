College Volleyball: Sydney Murphy glad she chose U-Mary

Sydney Murphy is in her junior year on the University of Mary volleyball team. She is currently starting for the Marauders and she says being at UMary was always a dream come true.

“For me it was always a hometown school that I had grown up watching,” said Murphy. “I had a few different setters who went through the program before me, who had played and talked to me about U-Mary and I had loved the school ever since I was little.

“Always that hometown school that I loved,” Murphy said. “I loved the campus and the professors and just the atmosphere at Mary.”

And every season, Sydney has gotten better.

Blue and orange have always been in Sydney’s blood. Both her parents and brother attended the college.

“There’s been huge growth in Sydney,” head coach Korie Tetzlaff said. “She has been an amazing leader for us, which has been exciting. I’m excited to see what she does going forward because I feel like she gets better every day.”

Last season, the junior setter record 569 assists, 168 digs, 29 kills and 29 service aces, which helped the dispel the myth that North Dakota athletes do not transition well to college.

“There’s some great potential,” Tetzlaff said. “There’s some great talent here. I really hope they look at her a dream of being a UMary volleyball player.”

But Sydney does have a piece of advice for current high school players looking to make the jump to college.

“College athletics is definitely a different beast than high school athletics was,” Murphy said. “If your hearts there, then you’re going to be into everything you put your mind to.”

This weekend, U-Mary looks to get their first win of the season at the Runza Fall Classic in Kearney, Nebraska.