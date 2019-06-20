Community Rallies to Keep Grocery Store

New developments today in the fate of one of North Dakotas Rural Grocery Stores.

Following a community meeting last night– regarding the future of the Hague Grocery store, those in attendance decided not to put the store up for sale.

Instead, the store will take donations from people in and around the town in the hopes of buying more products, and meeting payroll on a consistent basis.

There was also discussion about possibly starting a go-fund-me page for the store as well as a facebook page to spread the word about the troubles they’re having.

Owners hope donations will be enough to keep the store open for another year or two.

Hague is not the only town with a rural grocery story struggling, recent stats show 15-percent of grocery stores in towns with populations less than 21-hundred have closed since 2013.