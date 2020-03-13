Cooler temps with weekend snow chances

Today: A mostly sunny start with increasing clouds into the afternoon. A much lighter wind from the NW at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Cooler highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tonight: Cloudy with a slight chance for light snow in the SW. Cooler lows in the single digits and teens. East wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with light snow in the far west in Montana and around the Williston and Dickinson areas. The strongest wind will also be in far western ND. E/SE wind 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

Saturday night: snow will push in from the west and bring light accumulation through much of ND. East wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Sunday: Widespread light snow with bands of moderate snow possible in central ND. Widespread 1″-3″ with an isolated 4″ is possible under the moderate snow. Travel shouldn’t be impossible. E/SE wind 5-15 mph.

