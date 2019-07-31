Cops & Kids go fishing

There were plenty of kids out fishing today at the 33rd Annual Cops & Kids Fishing Derby…

The program provides kids with an opportunity to catch a fish for the first time and hang out with an officer or youth worker. There were about 20 boats out there and the Police Department provided the rest…fishing rods, life vests, sunscreen, and even prizes.

One of the volunteers we spoke with said he’s been at this event for a very long time…

“My dad was one of the founders and he brought me out when I was young and I’m doing the same thing with my daughter… Actually, she’s out here with me as well,” said Justin Genter.

With all the violence, substance abuse and peer pressure out there, officers say this is a great way to create positive relationships with kids.