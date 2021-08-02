Cosmetologists share the importance of a quality education to best serve customers

On average, hairstylists or make-up artists are judged by the finished product and not the techniques used.

Cosmetology is more then just hair and makeup, it is the art and science behind hair, nails, and skin care.

Although a commitment, cosmetology school is a necessary part of becoming a professional beautician.

Callie Schiermeister, Luxe Boutique Stylist says, “The regulations that are set for this industry for North Dakota is 1800 hours. 1800 hours of cosmetology is pretty broad. There are so many aspects of cosmetology that they only can fit so many into that and it’s not geared specific to what you may be using behind the chair.”

Schiermeister helps with the associate program, allowing students to work alongside her, hands-on in the salon for six to eight months after cosmetology school. She explains “Trends are always changing, new products are always coming out. With new products comes new chemicals that are used. Even with all natural ingredients can have a reaction with something else you’ve used.”

Some states have dropped licensing requirements for popular services like shampooing, makeup artistry, eyebrow threading, eyelash extensions, and natural hair braiding. North Dakota State Board President Mauren Wanner warns this may make hobby stylists oblivious to the science behind it all. Cosmetology schools are here to teach these things.

President of the ND Cosmetology State Board, Mauren Wanner says, “Especially the chemistry of the hair, the chemistry of the chemicals they’re using, the safety they need to protect their client from any harm. They need to know that.”

With YouTube and social media, anyone can learn how to provide a service but there is a clear difference between hobby stylists and career stylists.



Schiermeister says, “A hobby stylist is someone who does it for fun they just do their mom, sister, or friend’s hair. They’re not going to continue with their education, they’re not doing this on a day-to-day for their living. A career stylist are those who continue their education, show up professional everyday ready to work and their guests are number one priority and their safety. “

By the end of the 1800 hours, cosmetologists will complete 11 times as much training as entry-level emergency medical technicians.



Schiermeister says, “Cosmetologists that do know sanitation and do know the law. You will find that there are so many cases where people have gotten awful infections because something wasn’t done properly and that’s why it’s so important to regulate this industry.”

Going to cosmetology school is not only important for the safety of the clients, but for the safety of the cosmetologists as well.

As of August 1st, 2021, the number of required hours to obtain a license in the state has been dropped to 1500 hours.

North Dakota Cosmetology State Board has dropped the hours with the intentions of getting students into the workforce quicker.