Cost of Birth and Death Certificates Will Increase

Starting July first… the price for birth and death certificates in North Dakota will go up.

Following lawmaker approval — The state Division of Vital records is raising it’s fees for certified copies of birth, death and fetal death records.

Getting these records will now cost 15 dollars for the first copy and 10 dollars for additionals, which is an increase of eight and eleven dollars.

The fees have not been raised since 1983.

The office of Vital records will be closed to the public tomorrow in order to implement the changes.