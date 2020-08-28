Craft show booth to raise awareness for organ donation

A craft fair at Sertoma park tomorrow will do more than just sell art.

Becky Bjerklie and her husband organized the event to raise money and awareness for organ donation.

After their son Brandon passed away last year and donated his heart, she says the experience helped her family heal.

Proceeds at the booth they set up will go to Donate Life — a national non-profit that helps deliver transplants to those in need.

“We actually just recently received our first letter from his heart recipient, so for us it just showed the importance of organ donation and how much it means for other people as well, and it’s been a huge healing process for us,” Bjerklie said.

Tomorrow’s event is from 10 to 4, and Bjerklie says there will be 16 art vendors and food catered by 3andMe.