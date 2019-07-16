Crime in the Magic City is down, according to the police chief

Chief Olson from the Minot Police Department presented the department’s crime report for the 2018 year. Calls for service have increased, but overall crime in the Magic City is down.

Burglary dropped from 245 calls in 2017 to 219 last year.

But, intimidation and stalking jumped from 41 reported incidents in 2017 to 71 in 2018.

Although DUI arrests have increased over the last year, from 245 to 292, overall, over the last 10 years, the numbers have come down.

“Down significantly from what it was 10 years ago. We used to be up in the 500-or-so arrests per year. I attribute most of that to the 24-7 program that the state implemented. That’s had a huge impact on DUI arrests across the state,” said Jason Olson, Minot Police Chief.

There were no reported murders in 2018.