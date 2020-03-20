Curbside pickup keeps small businesses busy in downtown Minot

So many small businesses do not have the luxury of a drive-thru; they rely on in-person contact to keep business flowing.

A Minot organization has created a way for local restaurants to stay open while also staying safe during the spread of COVID-19.

Prairie Sky Breads in downtown Minot, a small business that is currently operating a bit out of the ordinary — through curbside pickup.

“I think we still need opportunities to just say hello to people. And this is a really great way,” co-owner of Prairie Sky Breads Jazmine Schultz said.

Schultz, hands over products to customers pulled up right outside the door.

Customers have been calling and digitally placing orders since Thursday night — and will continue to do so indefinitely.

Schultz said it’s important to keep the small business atmosphere while also keeping everybody safe.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a really strong customer base, and so it’s nice to just see people for just a minute, and just say hello, staying six feet away. And just hand them their stuff and they’re still able to support us which is just super heartwarming and nice too,” Schultz said.

This idea was coordinated by the Minot Downtown Business and Professional Association to help keep shops up and running, even as much of the world shuts down over COVID-19.

City Councilman Josh Wolsky said keeping small businesses open safely is the fuel that keeps the local economy going.

“We can’t forget about businesses which are sort of the economic lifeline of our communities in many ways. So, the task right now is to be quick, to be agile and do what we can to support these local places that make all our communities special,” Wolsky said.

So — next time you’re ordering take out to help get you through quarantine, think about the small businesses nestled in downtown Minot, adapting to unprecedented times.

For more information about how you can place an order from a small business click here.