Custom casket embroidery brings tribute to loved ones

What started out as a final tribute to her dad, ends up being a tribute to hundreds of people, across the country.

Elana Nygaard began her embroidery business in 2005 and when her father died. She embroidered a message in his casket, beginning her business that’s now expanded to more 130 funeral homes in the U.S. and Canada.

And to keep it all going, she has several sewing machines in her basement. She says she loves talking to families and hearing their stories so she can personalize the embroidered message.

“It’s always just extra special because of it just being their last tribute to them and finding out the family is hurting at that time but you get a chance to just say, “Cherish the memories with them” as a last message over to them,” said Nygaard/Owner of Miss Elana’s Embroidery and Signs.

The messages have images of everything from the military to farming to indigenous designs. She says each piece takes her up to 3 hours to make.

