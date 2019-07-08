‘Cut the Cord Day’ Brings Attention to the Rising Costs of TV Subscriptions

WDAY (FARGO, ND)– Today is National Cut the Cord day.

The idea is to encourage people to do away with their satellite dishes and cable boxes and go with direct streaming services instead. The day hopes to fight the rising costs of TV subscriptions.

Technology professionals say the future of streaming is both convenient and less expensive.

Best Buy Manager Austin Savig explains, “Just kind of going to a little bit more of an affordable route. Whereas in like I was saying, with those 1,000 channels that they might get three of you can actually select and choose the devices or shows you’d like to go with.”

Streaming services can be used on devices like the Roku and Fire TV Stick.