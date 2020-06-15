Cycle safety and etiquette more important than ever

Bicycling is one of the many outdoor activities that people have turned to during the COVID-19 pandemic for fun, exercise, and transportation. With more people using bicycles …cycle safety and etiquette out on the road are more important than ever.

Jairo Ramos from 701 Cycle and Sport believes the secret to enjoying bike riding is to take it easy and be aware of those around you.

“I come across people on roller blades, running.. I just move over, slow down, I think it’s an individual thinking way to respect others,” said Ramos/Service Manager at 701 Cycle and Sport.

The Bismarck Parks and Rec District agrees. They tell me that courtesy on the trails is important.

“Be alert.. always know what’s around you… whos coming up behind you,” said David Mater, Operations Director at Bismarck Parks and Rec.

Bikers have to obey traffic laws, too. Officer Clint Fuller at Bismarck PD says those riding bikes should be treated with the same respect as those driving cars.

“You have to follow rules.. you have to go with traffic, stop at all stop signs.. use hand signals,” said Officer Fuller.

As for kids.. wear protective gear when riding — and same as adults — be aware of your surroundings. Once you’re ready to venture out of your neighborhood, make sure to check out the many bike trails in both Bismarck and Mandan.

Officer Fuller says if he catches kids wearing protective gear, he pulls them over and gives them a ticket… for a free ice cream cone.

