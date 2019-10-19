Dakota Burger Loses Its Wheels

In today’s business beat, a popular food truck is taking its business on the inside.

The Dakota Burger Company, in Minot, started off on wheels this past February, and now they are expanding
The new brick and mortar location is located downtown in the Main Medical Building.
The general manager says the overwhelming support and love from the community is what pushed this new venture.

Thomas Bradley/General Manager: In this building it’s a strong veteran presence.
We are just about 100 percent vet owned and operated. So getting out and especially supporting the Minot community.
The downtown community. We really need to support our neighbors and keep pushing the growth of downtown Minot.

He says they will have a few new entrees, but they are mostly sticking to the classics that there customers love.

