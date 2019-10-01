Deer crossing season is here

North Dakota motorists may have a far greater chance of hitting a deer while driving than winning the lottery, and the odds are increasing.

According to State Farm, over one million drivers in the U.S. will submit insurance claims for hitting a deer.

In North Dakota, the chance of hitting a deer goes up between the months of October and December, which are peak months for mating and hunting.

One highway patrol officer we spoke with has a few tips for you on how to react if you do happen to encounter a deer while driving.

“My suggestion to you is at night, don’t outdrive your headlights,” said Sergeant with the North Dakota Highway Patrol Travis Skar.

“If you do happen to come across a deer that’s coming in front of you, I do encourage you to brake, but a lot of times people swerve and end up rolling vehicles.”

He also said most deer don’t run alone, so if you see one be on the lookout for more.

