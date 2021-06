While the hunting season is several months away, time is running out to get a deer gun license.

The online lottery applications for the deer gun season is due Wednesday, June 2nd.

The Game and Fish department announced that there are 69,050 licenses available to hunters, which is up by over 3,500 from last year.

According to the Game and Fish Department website, licenses left over after Wednesday’s drawing may be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis.